‘Alarming’ increase in violent assaults by some patients at LUH

Serious concern has been raised over a reported increase in violent attacks and assaults by some patients at Letterkenny University Hospital.

While the A&E Department has traditionally been subject to a high level of incidents, the issue is said to be spreading to various wards at the hospital.

In one case, it’s claimed that a patient suffering from alcohol DTs lashed out at staff on three separate occasions.

It’s also understood that Gardai are routinely called to the hospital to assist with similar abusive incidents.

FORSA assistant general secretary is Richie Carrothers: