Red Hughs have booked their place in the Ulster Junior Club Football Championship final following their win over Emyvale on Sunday.

1-13 v 0-12 was the final score in a game that saw Red Hughs trail by two points at half-time when the score was 0-08 v 1-03 in favour of Emyvale.

Red Hughs will face either Aghadrumsee St McCartans or Limavady Wolfhounds in the final.

Frank Craig reports for Highland Radio Sport…