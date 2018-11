Glenfin lost out to Banagher of Derry on a scoreline of 2-13 v 0-08 in their Ulster Intermediate Football Club Championship Quarter-Final on Sunday.

Banagher were in control for most of the game and had a 0-07 v 0-04 lead at half-time.

After the match, Glenfin manager Liam Breen told Brendan Devenney that Banagher won every battle on the field…