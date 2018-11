Red Hughs will face off against either Aghadrumsee St McCartans or Limavady Wolfhounds in the Ulster Junior Football Club Championship Final following their win over Emyvale on Sunday.

1-13 v 0-12 was the final score in a game that saw Red Hughs trail by two points at half-time. They conceded three points at the start of the second half before a fantastic display in the final quarter spurred them on to victory.

Frank Craig spoke with Red Hughs’ Stephen McMenamin after the game…