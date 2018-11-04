Mervyn O’Donnell and Niall Friel on Gaoth Dobhair’s Ulster Quarter-Final win

3-11 v 1-13 was the final score in Gaoth Dobhair’s Ulster Senior Football Club Championship Quarter-Final win over Cargin of Antrim on Sunday.

It was a dominant first-half display that helped Gaoth Dobhair as the second-half was a hard-fought battle in which Cargin closed the gap after trailing by 10 points at half-time; 2-10 v 0-06.

Gaoth Dobhair now go on to face Crossmaglen in the Ulster Semi-Final.

After the match, Oisin Kelly spoke with Gaoth Dobhair captain Niall Friel…

Gaoth Dobhair manager Mervyn O’Donnell also gave his thoughts to Oisin Kelly…