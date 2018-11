Crossmaglen stand in the way of Gaoth Dobhair reaching the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship as Mervyn O’Donnell’s side overcame Cargin of Antrim in their Quarter-Final on Sunday on a scoreline of 3-11 v 1-13.

The Donegal champions had a very good first half and led by 2-10 v 0-06 at the break, but a strong second half showing from Cargin meant that Gaoth Dobhair were under pressure in the dying minutes.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh spoke at the final whistle…