The Government’s being accused of “kicking the can down the line” instead of addressing problems with pay and conditions in the Defence Forces.

Fianna Fáil’s Defence Spokesperson Jack Chambers has been reacting to new figures, which put the number of those in the Army, Air Corp and Navy at a new low.

Despite 331 new recruits being inducted this year, personnel levels continue to fall as a result of retention issues.

Deputy Chambers believes the Government isn’t doing enough: