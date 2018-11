With ten years service under his belt with Finn Harps Football Club, Ciaran Coll has been celebrating with testimonial events, with a big Gala Dinner Dance taking place on Saturday the 10th of November following on from a golf classic earlier in the year.

The proceeds from the Gala Dinner Dance will be going towards The Donegal Community Inclusion Hub.

Coll, as well as committee members Joey O’Leary and Denise O’Neill joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport…