Former St. Patrick’s Athletic boss Pat Dolan has long had a soft spot for Finn Harps.

And he was at the Market’s Field last night to watch Finn Harps beat Limerick 2-0 in the Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final second leg.

Harps won 3-0 on aggregate.

Dolan, a newspaper columnist and highly respected observer of the League of Ireland, has strong Inishowen links.

He spoke to Highland Radio after the game.