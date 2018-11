Finn Harps will play Premier Division Football next season following a 2-0 (3-0 on aggregate) win over Limerick in the Promotion/ Relegation Playoff Final at Markets Field on Friday night.

Mark Timlin and Nathan Boyle scored the goals for Finn Harps.

Timlin and Harps ‘keeper Peter Burke spoke with Diarmaid Doherty after the match…

Diarmaid also spoke with the Cork duo who play for Harps John Kavanagh and John O’Flynn…