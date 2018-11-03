Meeting requested with Tanaiste over new revelations in Patsy Kelly case

A West Tyrone MP has requested an urgent meeting with the Tanaiste following new revelations in relation to the murder of Co Tyrone Councillor Patsy Kelly.

The Independent Nationalist Councillor from Trillick was shot dead on July 24th 1974 and dumped into a lough shortly after being stopped by a UDR patrol.

An RTE Drivetime documentary has revealed that in recent weeks, ammunition believed to be of the same calibre as those used in the murder of the Councillor was found at the lough from which Mr Kelly’s body was recovered.

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley has requested a meeting with Simon Coveney to discuss the latest development in the case in the hope of providing answers for Mr Kelly’s family: