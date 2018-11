Donegal Junior Champions Red Hughs are just one victory away from reaching an Ulster Club Final.

They take on Monaghan winners Emyvale in Sunday’s semi final at Healy Park in Omagh. Red Hugh’s reached the last four with victory over Antrim winners Con Magees.

Manager Seosamh McKelvey was glad to get late goals in the last game and is looking for the players with experience to step up on Sunday…