Gaoth Dobhair are the Donegal representatives in the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship following a convincing run in the Donegal SFC.

Gaoth Dobhair, who did the League and Championship double, were too strong for Naomh Conaill in the Donegal SFC decider, beating them by 0-17 v 1-07.

Tom Comack has been getting the latest from the Gaoth Dobhair camp from manager Mervyn O’Donnell…