Ballybofey will be the venue when Glenfin will look to book their place in the Ulster Intermediate Football Club Championship Semi-Final with a win over Banagher of Derry.

The Donegal champions overcame Aodh Ruadh by 1-10 v 0-07 in the Donegal IFC final to move into the Ulster Championship.

Tom Comack has been chatting to Glenfin manager Liam Breen…