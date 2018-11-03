Fianna Fail call for semi-state company for Broadband Plan rollout

Fianna Fail is calling for a semi-state company to take charge of the rollout of the National Broadband Plan.

The party says companies such as ESB or Irish Water have experience of delivering massive logistical schemes and could be better placed to deliver high-speed broadband to homes across the country.

The government’s currently waiting for the results of an audit of the tendering process after the resignation of Denis Naughten as Communications Minister.

Fianna Fail’s communications spokesperson, Timmy Dooley, says a semi-state company may be the only hope of delivering the project: