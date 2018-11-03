Donegal security business found in breach of Private Security Services Act

A Donegal security business has been found guilty at Ballyshannon District Court of breaching the Private Security Services Act.

The prosecution of Robert Robinson, trading as Eske Services, Ballydevitt, Donegal by the Private Security Authority followed the provision of an unlicensed door supervisor service at the Holyrood Hotel, Bundoran.

Judge Kevin Kilraine at Ballyshannon District Court fined Mr Robinson €300 with costs of €1554 awarded against him and gave the defendant 4 months to pay.

The prosecution by the Private Security Authority follows inspections of private security services in Donegal during June 2017, during which the agency found Mr Robinson had provided an unlicensed Door Supervisor service at the Holyrood Hotel in Bundoran.

Speaking following the prosecution, the PSA’s Chief Executive, Paul Scallan said this case shows the agency’s continued commitment to eradicating unlicensed security providers across the country.