2-1 was the final score in Coleraine’s win over Institute in the NIFL Premiership at the Brandywell today.

Darren McCauley scored the Bannsider’s goals in the first half before a late Joe McCready goal for ‘Stute.

Eamonn McLaughlin reports for Highland Radio Sport…

After the match, Eamonn spoke with Institute boss Paddy McLaughlin and Coleraine goalscorer Darren McCauley…