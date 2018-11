Finn Harps’ Mark Timlin was on a high after he helped his club to win promotion last night in Limerick.

Timlin scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win. Harps won 3-0 on aggregate.

He’s finished the season on a real high and says he has been playing with a great bunch of lads.

Harps will now be in the Premier Division next season.

Afterwards he gave his views to Highland Radio.