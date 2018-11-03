A night to remember says Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan was understandably upbeat after watching his side get promoted last night.

Harps beat Limerick 2-0 (3-0 on aggregate) to win the Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final.

He paid tribute to his players and congratulated them on all the hard work over the season.

Great challenges will now lie ahead in the top flight but they”ll enjoy the moment having got promotion at the first time of asking.

After last night’s win in Limerick, he spoke with Diarmaid Doherty for Highland Radio.