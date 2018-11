The FAI Women’s Cup Final takes place on Sunday with Peamount of Dublin facing Wexford FC at the Aviva Stadium.

Peamount’s star striker is Amber Barrett form Milford who earlier this week won the Women’s National League golden boot for the second year running as she finished the season with a total of 30 goals.

This season she has had a strike rate of more than two goals per game, and had seven hat-tricks.