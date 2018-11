North West players named in Champions 15 teams

The GAA and the GPA have announced the list of players who are being honoured for their outstanding performances in the McDonagh, Ring, Rackard and Meagher Hurling Championships in 2018.

Surprisingly, 2018 Nicky Rackard champions Donegal have just two players in their section with Declan Coulter and Stephen Gillespie named.

Tyrone’s Dermott Begley is also included. Derry have Cian Waldron and Cormac O’Doherty in the Christy Ring 15.

Nickey Rackard & Lory Meagher Champion 15

Nickey Rackard Donegal Declan Coulter

Nickey Rackard Donegal Stephen Gillespie

Nickey Rackard Warwickshire Shane Caulfield

Nickey Rackard Warwickshire Niall McKenna

Nickey Rackard Tyrone Dermot Begley

Nickey Rackard Monaghan Kevin Crawley

Nickey Rackard Louth Stephen Kettle

Nickey Rackard Longford John Casey

Nickey Rackard Leitrim Declan Molloy

Lory Meagher Sligo James Weir

Lory Meagher Sligo Gary Cadden

Lory Meagher Lancashire Ronan Crowley

Lory Meagher Lancashire Edmond Kenny

Lory Meagher Fermanagh Ryan Bogue

Lory Meagher Cavan Kevin Connelly

Christy Ring Champion 15

Kildare Paddy McKenna

Kildare Eanna O’Neill

Kildare Mark Moloney

Kildare Jack Sheridan

London Brian Regan

London Denis O’Regan

London Aaron Sheehan

Wicklow John Henderson

Wicklow Warren Kavanagh

Derry Cian Waldron

Derry Cormac O’Doherty

Down Dáithí Sands

Armagh Stephen Renaghan

Roscommon Naos Connaughton

Mayo David Kenny