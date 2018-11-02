New Athletics Ireland Regional Development Officer appointed for north-west

Dermot McGranaghan (pictured centre) has been appointed as Athletics Ireland Regional Development Officer for the North West.

From a family steeped in the sport, the 50-year-old McGranaghan is a

well-known and popular figure throughout the region and was a very

successful athlete in his youth.

As a competitor, Dermot was a leading member of one of the most successful

Cross-Country teams ever produced by his boyhood club Finn Valley.

From the U12-U19 age groups, he led his club team to unprecedented success

amassing a total of 30 National Championship medals for club, county and

province including 15 gold medals.