New Athletics Ireland Regional Development Officer appointed for north-west

Dermot McGranaghan (pictured centre) has been appointed as Athletics Ireland Regional Development Officer for the North West.
From a family steeped in the sport, the 50-year-old McGranaghan is a
well-known and popular figure throughout the region and was a very
successful athlete in his youth.
As a competitor, Dermot was a leading member of one of the most successful
Cross-Country teams ever produced by his boyhood club Finn Valley.
From the U12-U19 age groups, he led his club team to unprecedented success
amassing a total of 30 National Championship medals for club, county and
province including 15 gold medals.