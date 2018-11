Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Donegal and five other counties , with gusts of up to 100km/h expected.

Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h. Gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are expected later today and tonight in Atlantic coastal counties, the strongest on the coast.

The warning will be valid from 3pm today until tomorrow at 12 noon