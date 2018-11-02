It’s the moment of truth for Finn Harps as they face Limerick tonight

It’s the moment of truth for Finn Harps as they travel to the Market’s Field to face Limerick tonight in the second-leg of the SSE Airtricity League Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final.

Harps won the first leg 1-0 in Ballybofey with a penalty from Paddy McCourt, who will retire from senior soccer after tonight’s game.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan knows his side will be under pressure and that they will need to put in an improved performance if they are to bag the prize – Premier soccer next season.

Meanwhile, Jacob Borg, who has been a key figure since signing in the summer, feels that Harps still have the momentum and have to go for it.

There will be live commentary of the game on Highland Radio from 7.40 pm with Diarmaid Doherty and former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle.