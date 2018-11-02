Harps captain so pleased for club as win over Limerick gets them promoted

Finn Harps’ Keith Cowan played a captain’s part as he led his side to a memorable victory over Limerick in the SSE Airtricity League Promotion/Relegation Play-off Final.

Harps beat Limerick 2-0 in the second-leg, having won 1-0 in Ballybofey in the first-leg and so win 3-0 on aggregate and are promoted to the Premier Division. The goals came from Mark Timlin and Nathan Boyle.

Limerick will be in Division One next season.

Cowan gave his reaction shortly after the final whistle as the Harps fans celebrated.

Photo: Michael P. Ryan