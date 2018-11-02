Gardai renew appeal for information on murdered Polish man

Gardai in Letterkenny are renewing their appeal for information into the murder of Sebastian Adamowicz.

The 36 year old, originally from Poland, was found with extensive head injuries in a house in Sylvan Park on Wednesday November 1st of last year.

He died the following day in hospital and following the results of a post mortem the investigation was upgraded to murder.

Gardai are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist with their investigation, particularly anyone in the Gortlee area where the victim lived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.