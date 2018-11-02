Donegal receives €2.4m to enhance historial maritime tourism

Donegal County Council has been granted €2.4 million in funding to enhance historical maritime tourism in the county.

Among 27 new projects which have been approved, TIDES was allocated the budget to develop new historical maritime tourist packages, using digital transformation technologies to link cultural attractions on Europe’s Atlantic.

The TIDES project will be led by ERNACT, a cross-border partnership set up and managed by Donegal County Council along with Derry City and Strabane District council.

Donegal County Councillor and Vice Chairperson of the ERNACT EEIG Board of Management is Rena Donaghey: