An Post has confirmed that the closure of Gortahork Post Office will not be reversed after a bid to retain services in the area has been deemed unsuccessful.

It’s understood that the appeal lodged by the community has been rejected by the Government appointed appeals process for Post Office closures.

This is despite a major public campaign in a bid to retain services locally.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill says the community are devastated: