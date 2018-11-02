Cllr Naughton hopeful for €47M funding for Donegal

The Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District is hopeful that the €47 million funding request to the Department of Transport and Infrastructure will be delivered to Donegal.

A delegation of Donegal County Council met with the TII yesterday in a bid to secure funding for a number of road projects in the county.

An extensive wish list was presented to the Department for consideration.

Cllr Michael Naughton has described the meeting as hugely positive and is hopeful that the necessary money will be forthcoming: