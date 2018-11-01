Second All Star for Ryan McHugh / Cavanagh & Hampsey also named

Donegal’s Ryan McHugh has been named among the 2018 All Star winners.

It’s a second All Star for the Kilcar man who won his first in 2016. He played a crucial role in Donegal’s Ulster Championship success although the run was halted by Tyrone in the super eights.

It a bonus for McHugh, who endured a difficult period towards the end of the season having sustained a blow to the head in a challenge game in Dublin. He missed the entire club championship with the Towney men.

Beaten All Ireland finalists Tyrone have two winners in the fifteen with Colm Cavanagh and Padraig Hampsey named. It’s back to back All Stars for Moy man Cavanagh and a first for Hampsey.

Monaghan have one more than their neighbours, Rory Beggan and Karl O’Connell get their first while Conor McManus picks up his third.

Dublin’s four in-a-row winning All-Ireland champions have been honoured with seven places on this year’s team.

The awards ceremony takes place on Friday where the 2018 PwC All-Star Hurling team will be announced.

2018 PwC Football All-Stars

Goalkeeper

1. Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

Defenders

2. Jonny Cooper (Dublin). Previous winner in 2016

3. Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone). Previous winner in 2017

4. Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone)

5. Karl O’Connell (Monaghan)

6. James McCarthy (Dublin). Previous winner in 2014 & 2017

7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin). Previous winner in 2015 & 2017

Midfielders

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin). Previous winner in 2015 & 2016

9. Brian Howard (Dublin)

Forwards

10. Paul Mannion (Dublin). Previous winner in 2017

11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin). Previous winner in 2015 & 2016

12. Ryan McHugh (Donegal). Previous winner in 2016

13. David Clifford (Kerry)

14. Conor McManus (Monaghan). Previous winner in 2013 & 2015

15. Ian Burke (Galway)