No attempts made by Council to buy up vacant homes

It’s been revealed that Donegal County Council has made no attempt to build up its housing stock through Compulsory Purchase Order in the last seven years.

Local authorities across the country are coming in for criticism for failing to buy up derelict or vacant houses.

County Councils have the power to take land or property by Compulsory Purchase Order if it’s deemed to be for the common good.

However, according to the Irish Independent, just 240 attempts to do so have been made by county councils in the past 7 years with no attempts made in Donegal.