Gavin Cullen tipping Harps to gain promotion

Gavin Cullen feels Finn Harps have what it takes to get the result on Friday night against Limerick and seal promotion to the Premier Division of the League of Ireland.

Cullen’s former club have a slender 1-0 advantage ahead of the second leg at the Markets Field.

If Harps avoid defeat they will be promoted, should Limerick win by two or more goals they will stay in the top flight.

Extra-time is also possible on the night.

Speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly, Cullen is tipping Harps to win the tie…

Limerick v Finn Harps in the 2nd Leg of the Promotion Relegation Play Off will be LIVE on Highland this Friday 2nd November from 7.40pm with Diarmaid Doherty and former Finn Harps Captain Declan Boyle, in association with Intersport Brian McCormicks, Main Street Letterkenny.