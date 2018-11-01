GAA Programme – Glenfin on the Ulster glory trail

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, the focus is on Glenfin’s bid for a first Ulster Ladies Senior Football Championship title.

The Donegal champions face the Monaghan champions Donaghmoyne on Saturday in the Ulster decider in Killyclogher, Tyrone.

Tom Comack, looks ahead to the final with Glenfin manager Francie Martin, team captain Grainne Houston and veteran defender Dianne Toner McGlynn…