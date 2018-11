The new Donegal Town plaza service station has officially opened today, creating 60 new jobs for the area.

The complex, which is located at Drumlonagher on the outskirts of the town, includes Supermacs, Papa Johns with a drive-thru facility, a shop and fuel services.

Mayor of Donegal Town Pauric Kennedy has described the new service station as a major boost for the community and a sign that people are very keen to invest in Donegal: