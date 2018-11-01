Donegal road project wish list being presented to TII

A delegation of Donegal County Councillors is meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland today in a bid to obtain more funding for road projects in the county.

There are various projects on the Donegal wish list, including calls for money to be allocated for upgraded works on the N56 between Doonwell and Drumbrick at Termon so it can proceed to design stage.

The presentation compiled by local elected representatives has been described as extensive yet impressive.

Cllr John O’ Donnell is confident that the TII will serious consideration to their requests: