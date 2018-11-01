Donegal Deputy lends support to PNA NASRA protest in Dublin

Psychiatric Nurses Association ambulance personnel members have been protesting today in Dublin over the HSE’s failure to recognise the union.

Donegal members have also been taking part in the national protest in response to the refusal of the HSE to engage in negotiations with the PNA when representing the interests of their ambulance personnel members, or to make payroll deductions of union subscriptions for PNA ambulance personnel members.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has been lending his support and has called on the Government to address the ongoing issue ahead of further planned action.