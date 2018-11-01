Donegal competitors in action in the major German badminton championship

Donegal’s Joshua Magee is continuing to enjoy success at the Saarlorlux International in Germany.

He has progressed into the last 16 in the men’s singles after beating Jaromir Janacek of Czech Republic, 21-17, 20-22, 21-11.

And Donegal’s Rachael Darragh and Sara Boyle are also in the last 16 after beating Horvath and Wurm of Germany.

Today, Joshua Magee and Paul Reynolds are in the men’s doubles against German opposition.

Rachael Darragh and Sara Boyle are in action in the women’s doubles against Russian opponents.

And later this evening Chloe Magee and Sam Magee be competing in the mixed doubles.