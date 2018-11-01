Cathaoirleach of DCC confident TII will deliver on number of projects

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council is confident Transport Infrastructure Ireland will deliver on a number of projects for Donegal in 2019.

A delegation of local elected representatives met with the TII today in a bid to obtain funding for a number of developments across the county including; the Ten T route and the Bonagee Link Road.

The importance of the A5 and the N2 upgrade as a gateway to Donegal was also expressed.

Councillor Seamus O’Dohmnail says the TII’s recognition of the need for investment in infrastructure in the North West was extremely positive: