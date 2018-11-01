18 Donegal land parcels currently owned by vulture funds

It’s emerged that 18 land parcels in Donegal are currently owned by vulture funds.

According to the Irish Farmers Journal, every county in Ireland is affected by a vulture fund presence, following an extensive analysis of documents received from the Land Registry under the Freedom of Information Act.

Nationally, it’s estimated that over 28,000 acres are now controlled by vulture funds.

Hannah Quinn , Journalist with the Irish Farmers Journal says has described the findings as shocking, and says the situation is causing huge distress among the farming community: