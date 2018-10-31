Serious questions raised over booklet on Fanad water supply

Serious concern has been raised over a booklet issued by Irish Water to residents in Fanad with claims that it contains some inaccurate information about the supply catering to the area.

Homes and businesses received a booklet by post in recent days stating the supply from Lough Salt was being treated for cryptosporidium.

However, Cllr Liam Blaney has moved to suggest that the water on the peninsula does not come from this source and believes that the utility has issues false information.

He’s demanding urgent clarity on the matter: