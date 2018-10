Plans to deliver 33 social housing units in Letterkenny have been announced today by Respond.

The housing association plans to provide at least 2,500 new social homes across the country over the next 5 years with an investment of €500 million.

To date, 92 units have been developed in Donegal by Respond in Dungloe and Raphoe.

The average rent people will pay will be €55 a week.

Respond CEO Declan Dunne says it’s vital these homes are affordable: