One Garda car patrolling Letterkenny on routine basis – GRA

It’s emerged that only one Garda car is patrolling the Letterkenny area on a routine basis.

The revelation comes as the new Garda Commissioner faces criticism for comments made about adequate Garda personnel in Donegal and border areas.

Speaking about the forces preparations for Brexit recently, Drew Harris said that the border region is appropriately staffed, with a further 180 new members due to graduate next month.

However, Donegal GRA representative Brendan O’Connor says frontline Gardai in the county have seen over a fifth of their colleagues disappear in the last decade, and they could care to differ: