Minister urged to intervene over Donegal water meeting snub

The Housing Minister is being urged to intervene over Irish Waters refusal to meet with Donegal Oireachtas members and Councillors from Inishowen to discuss various water supply problems on the peninsula.

A meeting was sought last weekend to tease out on-going issues surrounding the Eddie Fullerton Dam and the plan to extend the supply to Letterkenny.

However, in a response, Irish Water referred the request to a regular briefing for Councillors in Lifford.

It’s the second time this year that the utility has refused to meet with a cross-party delegation.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn: