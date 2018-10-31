572 people awaiting admission to LUH in worst October on record

Letterkenny University Hospital has featured in the top list of most overcrowded hospitals in Ireland over the last month, with 572 people awaiting admission October.

According to the INMO, 2018 has seen the worst October on record for hospital overcrowding, with 9,055 admitted patients nationally, either waiting on trolleys and chairs for beds.

Letterkenny has been ranked third and is surpassed by University Hospital Galway and Cork University Hospital.

Orthopedic Surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital Peter O’Rourke is predicting the situation will get worse as the winter months beckon: