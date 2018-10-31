Hopes dashed further for Casey to run as FF candidate

Peter Casey hopes to contest the next general election in Donegal as a Fianna Fail candidate have been dashed further following confirmation that the party has already decided on its two current TDs to run.

Mr. Casey has also suggested that he’d set up a ‘New Fianna Fáil’ if the party would not accept him as a member.

A number of local Fianna Fail Cllrs have reportedly said that they would welcome the presidential runner-up as a party member but not as a candidate.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says preparations are well underway for an upcoming election and he doesn’t foresee any change to that: