Education Minister ‘hopeful’ for positive report on local school

A structural report on Letterkenny Educate Together is being reviewed today.

Engineers and Department of Education officials are looking into the safety of buildings around the country after tests were carried out yesterday.

The Education Minister says schools will be told by tomorrow if any further problems have been identified.

The review was ordered after three Dublin schools built by WBS were forced to close, due to structural faults.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show earlier, Minister McHugh says the Letterkenny school is the only remaining three story build which hasn’t confirmed issues, but is remaining hopeful that the report will be positive: