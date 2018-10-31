City of Derry Airport launches Edinburgh route

The City of Derry Airport’s new service to Edinburgh Airport has launched.

The new route, operated by Ryanair will operate five times a week.

This new service from Ryanair will operate alongside their current route from City of Derry Airport to Liverpool, a new service to Glasgow that has just commenced with Scottish airline Loganair and a twice daily service to London with flybmi as well as a service to Majorca with TUI and a charter flight to Iceland due to depart January 2019.

Airport Manager at City of Derry Airport, Charlene Shongo says: “City of Derry Airport has become the airport of choice for the North West of Ireland, offering both convenience and excellent customer service and that I would encourage all travellers within the local catchment to think about flight options from their local airport when making future travel arrangements, asking air passengers to “Think Local and Choose CoDA” whenever they can.”

“We have fantastic facilities on our doorstep and it is essential that everyone takes advantage of their local airport for their travel plans when possible”.