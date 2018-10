The leader of Renua has confirmed he’ll be approaching Peter Casey, with a view to him taking over the party’s top job.

Councillor John Leahy – who’s Renua’s only elected representative – has indicated he won’t stand in the way if Mr Casey wants to take over the leadership.

The party currently has around 700 members and has been stranded at the bottom of recent opinion polls.

Councillor Leahy thinks Peter Casey’s views are very much in line with the party membership: