People warned not to organise bonfires this Halloween

People are being warned not to organise bonfires around the county this Halloween.

The warning comes as Donegal County Council has confirmed that they are monitoring various locations where waste materials were previously supplied by businesses for bonfires.

Anyone who may witness suspicious activity is also being asked to contact Gardai or the local authority.

Waste Awareness Officer with Donegal County Council Suzanne Bogan says while the number of bonfires at Halloween has reduced in recent years, she is hoping for them to be eliminated entirely: