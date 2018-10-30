Mayor slams hospital over ‘scrub snub’

The Mayor of the Letterkenny Municipal District has described the practice of transporting hospital laundry to the other side of the country to be cleaned as a massive snub to Donegal.

It’s after claims that Letterkenny University Hospital is sending most of its laundry to County Cork to be washed on an ongoing basis.

In the past, the hospital had its own laundry service in which up to 18 people were employed.

Cllr Ian McGarvey believes that the money would be better spent on reinstating a similar service in the county: